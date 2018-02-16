

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew less than expected in January, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.



Retail sales rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in December. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.



Sales, excluding auto fuel, also grew only 0.1 percent, following December's 1.5 percent decrease. Sales were expected to gain 0.6 percent.



Including auto fuel, retail sales volume increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.5 percent growth logged in December but weaker than the expected 2.5 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth improved to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent in the previous month. Economists were expecting a faster 2.4 percent expansion.



