Onshore oil and gas company Angus Energy has initiated its partnership with privately-owned exploration and production firm Cuadrilla after completing a £1.85m payment to the group. Angus Energy will join Cuadrilla's existing partnership on the site with AJ Lucas through the acquisition of a 25% interest in UK onshore licence PEDL244, which includes the entire Balcombe Field discovery in West Sussex. The joint-venture partners were set to seek consent from the Oil & Gas Authority for the ...

