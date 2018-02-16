AIM-quoted molecular diagnostics researcher Premaitha Health has inked an exclusive agreement with an unnamed partner that would see its maternal blood sampling test, IONA, gain its first access to the Egyptian market. Premaitha's new deal with the Cairo based private reference testing laboratory meant that the Manchester-based group would be able to provide its IONA test to a network of hospitals and clinics across the greater Cairo area, with its partner planning to establish additional ...

