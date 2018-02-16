Retail sales in the UK grew less than expected in January, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. Sales were up 0.1% on the month compared to a 1.4% drop in December, missing expectations for a 0.4% gain and marking the lowest growth since April 2017. On the year, retail sales were up 1.6% in January, falling short of expectations for a 2.4% increase. ONS senior statistician Rhian Murphy said: "Retail sales growth was broadly flat at the beginning of the New Year with the ...

