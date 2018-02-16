India's Punjab National Bank (PNB) has uncovered a $1.8bn fraud that benefited a small group of customers and could affect other banks. Investigators said the scam, which has been going on since 2011, was perpetrated by a wealthy jeweller who reportedly used fake bank documents to obtain loans overseas. The bank has released a statement on Wednesday saying "the fraudulent and unauthorized transactions" were discovered in January at a single Mumbai branch "for the benefit of a few select account ...

