

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $42 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $61 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $515 million. This was down from $524 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $42 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $515 Mln vs. $524 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.25



