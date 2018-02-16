Mobile payment and digital wallet service, Apple Pay was introduced to Sweden, Denmark and Finland in Q4 2017. In a strategic move to make this new technology available to its 5,000+ Nordic merchants, Danish acquirer Clearhaus now supports payments made with Apple Pay.

Powered by Visa and Mastercard secure tokenization and biometric identification technology, Apple Pay is poised to change how people buy and sell products in-store, in-app and online.

Apple products have always been popular in the Nordics, but it's success hinges on how well banks, payment gateways and acquirers offer Apple Pay solutions to stores and webshops. So far, the outlook in the Nordics looks promising.

Soon after its Nordic release on the 24th of October 2017, top Nordic banks like Nordea, Jyske Bank, Edenred, N26 and ST1 were quick to adopt Apple Pay. Allowing physical stores across the region to accept contactless payments with iOS devices.

Katrine Bak Primdahl from Jyske Bank says "In our development of Apple Pay for Jyske Bank customers, our focus has been on an easy, quick, and efficient journey for the customer. This is also reflected in the number of customers who have adopted the service."

Online payment gateway solutions and acquirers were quick to follow suit. Claus M. Christensen, the CEO of Danish acquirer, Clearhaus says "The emergence of mobile-friendly payment technology like Apple Pay proves that consumer behaviour is changing and webshops will need to adapt quickly. It's an easy, secure payment method, with the fastest checkout in the market today. That's why we have cooperated with our partner, QuickPay to bring Apple Pay to over 5,000 webshops in the Nordics."

"We are happy to see an acquirer, who helps online stores ensure quick and easy payments. This supports our business clients." adds Katrine Bak Primdahl, Director Cards Payments, Jyske Bank.

Clearhaus is an EU payment institution and acquirer, that makes it quick and easy for merchants to accept payments from Visa and Mastercard. Using Clearhaus, merchants can get up and running in 1-3 days with best-in-class support and access to all transaction data. Clearhaus serves 7,500 merchants in 33 countries across Europe with simple, secure payment and merchant banking solutions, at competitive prices.

