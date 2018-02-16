EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 16, 2018 SHARES



METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 39 000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsä Board Corporation as of February 19, 2018.



Identifiers of Metsä Board Corporation's share:



Trading code: METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 35 847 682



Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 319 665 064



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



