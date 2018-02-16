TDC releases a updated financial calendar for 2018 as set out below.
10 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2017
24 January
Deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit a written request to have a specific business included in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 8 March
1 February
Financial Statements for 2017
Annual Report 2017 (English version) public on www.tdcgroup.com
23 February
Annual Report 2017 (Danish version) public on www.tdcgroup.com
To be confirmed
Annual General Meeting
To be confirmed
The shares are being traded without dividend
To be confirmed
Payment of dividend
9 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2018
3 May
Interim Financial Statements January - March 2018
9 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2018
18 July
Interim Financial Statements January - June 2018
8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2018
31 October
Interim Financial Statements January - September 2018
31 December
End of fiscal year 2018
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 8:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
