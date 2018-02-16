sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,60 Euro		+0,004
+0,06 %
WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 Ticker-Symbol: TDN1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDC A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,60
6,632
12:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDC A/S
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDC A/S6,60+0,06 %