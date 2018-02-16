

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) Friday, in its full-year 2017 preliminary results, reported that EBIT rose to 73.9 million euros from last year's 68.0 million euros. The EBIT margin for the year was 12.6 percent, and 14.2 percent, on an adjusted basis.



The group said its final quarter included, for the first time, special effects from purchase price allocations for the companies acquired during the year in the United States and Germany, totaling about 6 million euros, as well as negative influences from exchange rates and increased legal and consulting costs.



Sales for the full year rose nearly 24 percent to 587.0 million euros from 474.3 million euros last year.



At the end of December 2017, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of 127.4 million euros, an increase of 76.2 percent year-over-year.



