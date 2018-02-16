AIM-listed biopharmaceutical group Faron Pharmaceuticals announced plans on Friday to raise up to £15m through a placing and subscription. The company announced a placing of up to 1.73m new ordinary shares with institutional and other investors and a proposed subscription of up to 134,000 shares at 805p each. If subscribed for in full, this would represent around 6% of the company's shares. Proceeds from the subscription and placing will be used to accelerate commercial investment of ...

