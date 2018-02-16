Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of food wholesaler Booker suffered a blow after the former's shareholders were advised to vote against the tie-up by advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday. ISS said it saw "limited potential benefit" from the merger, going as far as to say the deal "does not warrant support at the current terms". The recent uptick in Booker's share price meant that Tesco "appears to be getting the better deal under the current terms", according to ISS, which said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...