sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,301 Euro		+0,007
+0,31 %
WKN: 852647 ISIN: GB0008847096 Ticker-Symbol: TCO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,296
2,299
15:10
2,295
2,299
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOKER GROUP PLC
BOOKER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOKER GROUP PLC2,517-0,08 %
TESCO PLC2,301+0,31 %