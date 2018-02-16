African Data Center Market 2017: Why International Colo Operators are Not Here Yet & Why They are Coming

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The African Data Center Rises - How the Race to the Cloud is Transforming African Colocation Markets - Premium Package" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Premium version of the Africa Data Center Report, including more than 50 supporting charts and data points in Excel format, along with a 20-slide Executive Summary Presentation.



The African Multi-Tenant Data Center (MTDC) market has entered a new phase of growth, one that should see deeper adoption in core markets, and a broader, more distributed data center service penetration beyond the core. The harbingers of this impending data center market growth have been building up for years. African broadband is booming; the number of connections has passed the 200 million mark and should grow by an average of nearly 20% over the next five years. Fiber connectivity prices are declining, workload migration to the cloud is accelerating, data privacy and sovereignty concerns are gaining ground, and a new breed of consumer and enterprise digital natives are putting new demands on African Internet networks.



These and other factors are driving the race to bring the brains of the African Internet back to the continent, in the process transforming the African data center colocation business into one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market. This transformation is at the heart of this report, the second edition of our "Africa Data Center Rises" series.



Leveraging months of research, dozens of interviews, extensive data collections and new analytical tools for data center analysis and geo-mapping, the "African Data Center Rises - How the Race to the Cloud is Transforming African Colocation Markets" report provides an unprecedented view into the dynamics underpinning the African MTDC colocation market.



The report explores key questions surrounding the African MTDC colocation market from the mundane, yet critical (how many colo data centers are there exactly in Africa, how big is the market, who are the key players), to the more incisive, if complicated (Can African colo players survive on colo only, should African telcos sell their data center assets, how much is Teraco worth, which markets are the most attractive, etc.)



A reference report for all players and investors in the African colocation and cloud markets.



The insights derived from our research on African data center colocation markets are distilled in this report, covering critical key questions and points, including:

Why we say that the African colocation market is really, primarily, about 7 core markets - and what those countries are;

Why we say that almost half of African MTDC facilities are really built to do other things - and why that is;

Why we say that less than 10% of African MTDC facilities are "True" Carrier and Vendor-Neutral MTDCs - and what the implications are;

Why we say that outside of the South African market, Africa has low levels or "realized demand";

has low levels or "realized demand"; Why we say that power supply remains a challenge for African colo players; but argue that connectivity is the bigger problem;

Why we say that MTDC colocation is one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market;

Why we say African colo markets are small and complicated - but carry substantial upside for those who will dare take them on;

Why we say that power supply challenges do distort African data center economics - and hamper the long-term margin upside of this business;

Why we say that African colocation isn't a case of build it and they will come. You may build it, but absent other critical conditions, it will stay empty;

Why we say that African telcos should consider selling their data center assets - though doing so will have no material impact on their balance sheets;

Why we say, about South Africa's Teraco - "Show them the Money" ;

Teraco - ; Why international colo operators are not here yet - and why they are coming;

And more..

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: THE AFRICAN DATA CENTER IS STILL RISING



2. PART I - THE NUMBERS

HOW MANY MTDCs ARE THERE IN AFRICA ?

? MTDCs in Africa : ~150+ and Rising

: ~150+ and Rising Separating "Real" Multi-Tenant Data Centers from the Other Sort

Where they Are: Africa MTDC Map

How they Break Down: Africa MTDCs by Size and Type

How they Break Down: Pure-Play Colo Facilities vs. Multi-Purpose Facilities

How they Break Down: (Almost) Everybody Is Tier III - Or are They?

3. WHAT IS THE SIZE OF THE AFRICAN COLOCATION MARKET?

The African Colo Market: ~80k Square Meters of Available White Space

The African Colo Market: Power and Rack Capacity

The African Colocation Market: A Map Review

South Africa , North Africa , the KiNG Markets and Everyone Else

, , the KiNG Markets and Everyone Else Africa's Top Metro Colocation Markets

4. WHAT IS THE DEMAND POTENTIAL FOR AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION?

The African Colocation Demand Universe: Service Providers and Digital Natives

The African Colocation Demand Universe: Financials, SME, Enterprise and Government

Africa's Colo Demand Hotspots - A Segment View

Colo Demand Hotspots - A Segment View Africa's Potential Colo Demand: ~200k Square Meters, and Probably More

Potential Colo Demand: ~200k Square Meters, and Probably More Assessing Realized Demand: Between Upside and Skepticism

5. WHAT IS THE REVENUE SIZE & OUTLOOK FOR AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION?

Data Center Colocation - One of the Hottest Segments in the African ICT Market

Market Outlook: The Rise of the Cloud Makes Us Bullish on African Colo

The African Colo Market Will Double in Size

African Colo Market Outlook: A Segment View

6. THE COMPETITIVE STRUCTURE OF THE AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION MARKET: OF "TRUE" CARRIER-NEUTRAL, TELCO DCs, AND IT PLAYERS

Who Controls Africa's Colo Space ? A Macro View

? A Macro View Not Alike: Colo Market Competitive Structure in South, North Africa

Not Alike: Colo Market Competitive Structure in the KiNG Markets, Rest of Africa

"True" Carrier-Neutral vs. "Not Really" Carrier-Neutral

The Rise of the "True" Carrier Neutral Colo

Africa's Top 25 Largest Colocation Data Centers

Top 25 Largest Colocation Data Centers From Teraco to Emtel: Africa's Top 20 Colocation Players

7. PART II - BEHIND THE NUMBERS: ANSWERING KEY QUESTIONS

Which African colo markets are most attractive?

Should African Telcos Sell Their Data Center Assets?

Can the African Data Center Survive the Continent's Power Supply Problems?

Why Are the Global Colo Players Not Here Yet? Will They Ever Come?

Africa MTDC M&A Targets: There's Teraco, Then There's Everybody Else

From Teraco to MDXi and Dataxion: Identifying Africa's Most Attractive Data Center M&A Assets

Teraco: Show Them the Money

Teraco: A Growth Story in Key Charts

Can Government Data Centers Change the African Supply Picture?

8. PART III - COUNTRY FOCUS

SOUTH AFRICA : THE PLACE OF (DATA CENTER) GOLD

: THE PLACE OF (DATA CENTER) GOLD South Africa MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary

South Africa : Africa's Colo Behemoth

: Colo Behemoth Gauteng: The Place of (Data Center) Gold

Cape Town : More than Nice Views

: More than Nice Views South Africa - A Deep Demand for Cloud Services

- A Deep Demand for Cloud Services The Supply-Side: An IT/Enterprise Provider Market

South Africa MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment

Revenue Outlook - South Africa

9. KENYA: READY FOR TAKE-OFF

Kenya MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary

East Africa's Internet Gateway

Internet Gateway Strong Fundamental Drivers of Colo Demand

An Increasingly Ripe Demand for Cloud Services

Colo Demand - Growing, but Still Underpenetrated

The Supply-Side: No Tier 1 Telco Domination Here

Kenya MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment

Excellent Fundamentals - with a Minor Terrestrial Fiber Concern

Revenue Outlook - Bullish on Kenyan Colocation

10. NIGERIA: THE GIANT IS STILL SLEEPING

Nigeria MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary

Africa's Third Largest Colocation Market

Third Largest Colocation Market Excellent Broadband Growth Potential

A Deep - Still Underexploited - Colo Demand Potential

A Highly Underpenetrated Demand

The Supply-Side: Could Use More Carrier-Neutral Options

Nigeria MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment

Strong Growth Fundamentals, and a Connectivity Problem

Revenue Outlook - Promising, but Could do Substantially Better

11. MOROCCO: PROMISING, BUT STILL CONSTRAINED

Morocco MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary

A Slow Awakening to Colocation

Strong Fundamental Drivers

Morocco - Cloud Services Demand is Still Constrained

- Cloud Services Demand is Still Constrained The Supply-Side: Highly Fragmented

Morocco MTDC Colocation Market Supply

Morocco MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment

Morocco MTDC Colocation - Pricing & Service Portfolio

Revenue Outlook - Strong, but Can be Better

12. TUNISIA: AFRICA'S BEST HIDDEN COLO SECRET

Tunisia MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary

North Africa's Fastest Growing Market

Fastest Growing Market An Excellent Broadband Growth Potential

Tunisia - Demand for Cloud Services only Emerging

- Demand for Cloud Services only Emerging The Supply-Side: Carrier-Neutral Domination

Tunisia MTDC Colocation - Pricing & Service Portfolio

Revenue Outlook - Market Size Projected to Triple

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Web Services

BCX

CenturyLink

Dataxion

Digital Realty

EO Data Center

East Africa Data Center

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

GPX

Hetzner SA

Hostoweb

iColo

IBM

Internet Solutions

Interxion

Liquid Telecom

MTN Business

MainOne/MDXi

Maroc Data Center

Microsoft

N+One

Ooredoo Tunisia

Orange Group

Rack Africa

RackCentre

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

T-Systems SA

Telecom Egypt

Telkom SA

Teraco

Verizon

Vodacom Business

Windstream

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7bp2rv/african_data?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716