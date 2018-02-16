African Data Center Market 2017: Why International Colo Operators are Not Here Yet & Why They are Coming

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The African Data Center Rises - How the Race to the Cloud is Transforming African Colocation Markets - Premium Package" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Premium version of the Africa Data Center Report, including more than 50 supporting charts and data points in Excel format, along with a 20-slide Executive Summary Presentation.
The African Multi-Tenant Data Center (MTDC) market has entered a new phase of growth, one that should see deeper adoption in core markets, and a broader, more distributed data center service penetration beyond the core. The harbingers of this impending data center market growth have been building up for years. African broadband is booming; the number of connections has passed the 200 million mark and should grow by an average of nearly 20% over the next five years. Fiber connectivity prices are declining, workload migration to the cloud is accelerating, data privacy and sovereignty concerns are gaining ground, and a new breed of consumer and enterprise digital natives are putting new demands on African Internet networks.
These and other factors are driving the race to bring the brains of the African Internet back to the continent, in the process transforming the African data center colocation business into one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market. This transformation is at the heart of this report, the second edition of our "Africa Data Center Rises" series.
Leveraging months of research, dozens of interviews, extensive data collections and new analytical tools for data center analysis and geo-mapping, the "African Data Center Rises - How the Race to the Cloud is Transforming African Colocation Markets" report provides an unprecedented view into the dynamics underpinning the African MTDC colocation market.
The report explores key questions surrounding the African MTDC colocation market from the mundane, yet critical (how many colo data centers are there exactly in Africa, how big is the market, who are the key players), to the more incisive, if complicated (Can African colo players survive on colo only, should African telcos sell their data center assets, how much is Teraco worth, which markets are the most attractive, etc.)
A reference report for all players and investors in the African colocation and cloud markets.
The insights derived from our research on African data center colocation markets are distilled in this report, covering critical key questions and points, including:
- Why we say that the African colocation market is really, primarily, about 7 core markets - and what those countries are;
- Why we say that almost half of African MTDC facilities are really built to do other things - and why that is;
- Why we say that less than 10% of African MTDC facilities are "True" Carrier and Vendor-Neutral MTDCs - and what the implications are;
- Why we say that outside of the South African market, Africa has low levels or "realized demand";
- Why we say that power supply remains a challenge for African colo players; but argue that connectivity is the bigger problem;
- Why we say that MTDC colocation is one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market;
- Why we say African colo markets are small and complicated - but carry substantial upside for those who will dare take them on;
- Why we say that power supply challenges do distort African data center economics - and hamper the long-term margin upside of this business;
- Why we say that African colocation isn't a case of build it and they will come. You may build it, but absent other critical conditions, it will stay empty;
- Why we say that African telcos should consider selling their data center assets - though doing so will have no material impact on their balance sheets;
- Why we say, about South Africa's Teraco - "Show them the Money";
- Why international colo operators are not here yet - and why they are coming;
- And more..
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: THE AFRICAN DATA CENTER IS STILL RISING
2. PART I - THE NUMBERS
- HOW MANY MTDCs ARE THERE IN AFRICA?
- MTDCs in Africa: ~150+ and Rising
- Separating "Real" Multi-Tenant Data Centers from the Other Sort
- Where they Are: Africa MTDC Map
- How they Break Down: Africa MTDCs by Size and Type
- How they Break Down: Pure-Play Colo Facilities vs. Multi-Purpose Facilities
- How they Break Down: (Almost) Everybody Is Tier III - Or are They?
3. WHAT IS THE SIZE OF THE AFRICAN COLOCATION MARKET?
- The African Colo Market: ~80k Square Meters of Available White Space
- The African Colo Market: Power and Rack Capacity
- The African Colocation Market: A Map Review
- South Africa, North Africa, the KiNG Markets and Everyone Else
- Africa's Top Metro Colocation Markets
4. WHAT IS THE DEMAND POTENTIAL FOR AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION?
- The African Colocation Demand Universe: Service Providers and Digital Natives
- The African Colocation Demand Universe: Financials, SME, Enterprise and Government
- Africa's Colo Demand Hotspots - A Segment View
- Africa's Potential Colo Demand: ~200k Square Meters, and Probably More
- Assessing Realized Demand: Between Upside and Skepticism
5. WHAT IS THE REVENUE SIZE & OUTLOOK FOR AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION?
- Data Center Colocation - One of the Hottest Segments in the African ICT Market
- Market Outlook: The Rise of the Cloud Makes Us Bullish on African Colo
- The African Colo Market Will Double in Size
- African Colo Market Outlook: A Segment View
6. THE COMPETITIVE STRUCTURE OF THE AFRICAN MTDC COLOCATION MARKET: OF "TRUE" CARRIER-NEUTRAL, TELCO DCs, AND IT PLAYERS
- Who Controls Africa's Colo Space? A Macro View
- Not Alike: Colo Market Competitive Structure in South, North Africa
- Not Alike: Colo Market Competitive Structure in the KiNG Markets, Rest of Africa
- "True" Carrier-Neutral vs. "Not Really" Carrier-Neutral
- The Rise of the "True" Carrier Neutral Colo
- Africa's Top 25 Largest Colocation Data Centers
- From Teraco to Emtel: Africa's Top 20 Colocation Players
7. PART II - BEHIND THE NUMBERS: ANSWERING KEY QUESTIONS
- Which African colo markets are most attractive?
- Should African Telcos Sell Their Data Center Assets?
- Can the African Data Center Survive the Continent's Power Supply Problems?
- Why Are the Global Colo Players Not Here Yet? Will They Ever Come?
- Africa MTDC M&A Targets: There's Teraco, Then There's Everybody Else
- From Teraco to MDXi and Dataxion: Identifying Africa's Most Attractive Data Center M&A Assets
- Teraco: Show Them the Money
- Teraco: A Growth Story in Key Charts
- Can Government Data Centers Change the African Supply Picture?
8. PART III - COUNTRY FOCUS
- SOUTH AFRICA: THE PLACE OF (DATA CENTER) GOLD
- South Africa MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary
- South Africa: Africa's Colo Behemoth
- Gauteng: The Place of (Data Center) Gold
- Cape Town: More than Nice Views
- South Africa - A Deep Demand for Cloud Services
- The Supply-Side: An IT/Enterprise Provider Market
- South Africa MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment
- Revenue Outlook - South Africa
9. KENYA: READY FOR TAKE-OFF
- Kenya MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary
- East Africa's Internet Gateway
- Strong Fundamental Drivers of Colo Demand
- An Increasingly Ripe Demand for Cloud Services
- Colo Demand - Growing, but Still Underpenetrated
- The Supply-Side: No Tier 1 Telco Domination Here
- Kenya MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment
- Excellent Fundamentals - with a Minor Terrestrial Fiber Concern
- Revenue Outlook - Bullish on Kenyan Colocation
10. NIGERIA: THE GIANT IS STILL SLEEPING
- Nigeria MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary
- Africa's Third Largest Colocation Market
- Excellent Broadband Growth Potential
- A Deep - Still Underexploited - Colo Demand Potential
- A Highly Underpenetrated Demand
- The Supply-Side: Could Use More Carrier-Neutral Options
- Nigeria MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment
- Strong Growth Fundamentals, and a Connectivity Problem
- Revenue Outlook - Promising, but Could do Substantially Better
11. MOROCCO: PROMISING, BUT STILL CONSTRAINED
- Morocco MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary
- A Slow Awakening to Colocation
- Strong Fundamental Drivers
- Morocco - Cloud Services Demand is Still Constrained
- The Supply-Side: Highly Fragmented
- Morocco MTDC Colocation Market Supply
- Morocco MTDC Colocation - Key Player Assessment
- Morocco MTDC Colocation - Pricing & Service Portfolio
- Revenue Outlook - Strong, but Can be Better
12. TUNISIA: AFRICA'S BEST HIDDEN COLO SECRET
- Tunisia MTDC Colocation Market - Five-Point Summary
- North Africa's Fastest Growing Market
- An Excellent Broadband Growth Potential
- Tunisia - Demand for Cloud Services only Emerging
- The Supply-Side: Carrier-Neutral Domination
- Tunisia MTDC Colocation - Pricing & Service Portfolio
- Revenue Outlook - Market Size Projected to Triple
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7bp2rv/african_data?w=5
