As a first phase, Topaz Solar Private Limited has said it will set up a 500 MW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. It will seek to increase this capacity by another 700 MW, and add 500 MW of cell manufacturing under a second phase.The Indian company has said it will invest Rs. 240 crore (around US$37.4 million) in the first phase, which will see 500 MW of solar PV module manufacturing set up. A further, un-divulged investment amount will be made to ramp this to 700 MW, and to add 500 MW of solar PV cell manufacturing capacity. Topaz said the project will be financed via Rs. 80 crore ...

