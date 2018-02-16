Rockstone Research: Historic: Technological Breakthrough in the Niobium-Tantalum Space

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Today, Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V: CCE; OTC PINK: CMRZF; FSE: D7H) made an announcement that bears a striking resemblance to what MGX Minerals Inc. has been doing with great success: Acquiring a disruptive technology for a critical metal associated with challenges in traditional processing.



The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4290-Technological-Breakthrough-in-the-Niobium-Tantalum-Space

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Commerce27en.pdf

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Commerce27de.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4282-Technologischer-Durchbruch-im-Niob-Tantal-Markt

SOURCE: Rockstone Research