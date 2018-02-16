Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

16 February 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Directorate Changes

Via Developments Plc announces that Chris Fry, former Finance Director and Non-Executive Director has been re-instated as Finance Director with immediate effect.

John Rozenbroek has stepped down from the role of Finance Director with immediate effect.

The Directors will now commence the search for a replacement Non-Executive Director, the results of which will be announced in due course.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

