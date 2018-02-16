sprite-preloader
Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

16 February 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')

Directorate Changes

Via Developments Plc announces that Chris Fry, former Finance Director and Non-Executive Director has been re-instated as Finance Director with immediate effect.

John Rozenbroek has stepped down from the role of Finance Director with immediate effect.

The Directors will now commence the search for a replacement Non-Executive Director, the results of which will be announced in due course.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2018 PR Newswire