Aligera AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Aligera AB.



With reference to the above, the trading in Aligera AB's shares is to cease with immediate effect.



Please note that the trading in the shares is halted and that trading will not be resumed.



Short name: ALIRA B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009470271 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 131855 ----------------------------



