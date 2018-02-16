

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Friday, as Indian shares fell led by drop in financial stocks on worries over the Rs 11,300-crore fraud case at Punjab National Bank and weak trade data stirred concerns about the economic outlook.



The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 286.71 points or 0.84 percent to 34,010.76, while the broader Nifty index ended down 93.20 points or 0.88 percent at 10,452.30.



The rupee weakened to a 2-day low of 64.26 against the greenback, from an early 2-week high of 63.79. If the rupee extends decline, 66.00 is seen as its next support level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX