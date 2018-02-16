Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Qorvo's Adjusted EPS Surged 25%

Stock Monitor: Inphi Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

On a GAAP basis, Qorvo's revenues were $845.7 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ended December 30, 2017; up 2% compared to $826.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's revenues were $844.8 million versus $825.4 million in the year-earlier same quarter. Qorvo's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $840.9 million.

During Q3 FY18, Qorvo reported a GAAP gross margin of 39.8%, up 220 basis points (bps) compared to 37.6% in Q3 FY17. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's gross margin was 48.0%, up 370 bps versus 44.3% in the year-ago comparable period. For Q3 FY18, Qorvo posted an operating income of $80.3 million, up 31% compared to $61.4 million in Q3 FY17. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating income advanced 22% to $254.3 million in Q3 FY18 versus $208.7 million in Q3 FY17.

For Q3 FY18, Qorvo reported a GAAP net loss of $33.1 million, or $0.26 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $78.6 million, or $0.62 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.69 per share versus $1.35 per share in the year-earlier comparable quarter. Qorvo's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.60 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, Qorvo's Mobile Products (MP) segment's revenues totaled $642.09 million compared to $656.79 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segment notched record revenues of $202.68 million, up 20% compared to $168.59 million in the year-earlier corresponding quarter, reflecting a continued strength in defense, including advanced radars and other electronic warfare products, and in connectivity, including Wi-Fi and emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit y-o-y growth in the IDP segment.

Cash Matters

During Q3 FY18, Qorvo's cash flow from operations increased to $270.1 million compared to $220.4 million for Q3 FY17, helping to drive a record free cash flow of $224.6 million. The Company's capital expenditure was $45.5 million for the reported quarter compared to $136.5 million for the year-ago same period. This y-o-y decline was primarily due to a lower capital expenditure related to projects initiated in FY17 to increase premium filter capacity and for manufacturing cost savings initiatives. As of December 30, 2017, the Company's cash was $841.33 million compared to $545.46 million as of April 01, 2017. During the reported quarter, Qorvo repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for approximately $80.0 million.

Outlook

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Qorvo is forecasting non-GAAP income in the range of $645 million to $665 million; gross margin to be flat to up 50 bps sequentially; and diluted earnings of $1.05 per share at the midpoint of its guidance. The Company is estimating a 20% y-o-y growth in the IDP segment. For the upcoming quarter, Qorvo's free cash flow is expected to be around $200 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Qorvo's stock slightly declined 0.33%, ending the trading session at $78.56.

Volume traded for the day: 1.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.88%; previous three-month period - up 0.19%; past twelve-month period - up 16.96%; and year-to-date - up 17.96%

After yesterday's close, Qorvo's market cap was at $9.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 365.40.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors