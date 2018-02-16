Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MKS Instruments Quarterly Revenue Surged 26%; EPS Soared 70%

Stock Monitor: Coherent Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

MKS Instruments' sales were $512 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, reflecting an increase of 26% from sales of $405 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $500.3 million.

For FY17, MKS Instruments' sales were a record $1.92 billion, reflecting an increase of 30% from sales of $1.47 billion in FY16 on a pro-forma basis, driven by strong sales to both semiconductor customers as well as customers in thin film manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, and health and life sciences.

During Q4 2017, MKS Instruments' net income was $77.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net earnings, which exclude special charges and credits, were $94.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to $57.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the year-earlier same quarter. MKS Instruments' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.62 per share.

For FY17, MKS Instruments reported $339.13 million, or $6.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $104.81 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net earnings totaled $328.28 million, or $5.96 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $164.02 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, MKS Instruments' sales to semiconductor customers were $284 million, reflecting a growth of 1% on q-o-q basis, and sales to advanced markets were $228 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 11% sequentially driven largely by strong growth from the Company's Light and Motion Division.

For Q4 2017, MKS Instruments' sales in the Vacuum and Analysis segment, set a quarterly record of $311 million, driven by very strong sales to semiconductor customers. The Company's sales in the Light and Motion segment, the historic Newport business, also set a quarterly record of $201 million.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, MKS Instruments had $543 million in cash and short-term investments and $398 million outstanding under its Term Loan. During Q4 2017, the Company made voluntary term loan repayment of $50 million and paid a dividend of $9.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share.

Outlook

For the first quarter fiscal 2018, MKS Instruments is forecasting sales in the range of $510 million to $550 million. The Company is projecting GAAP net income for the upcoming quarter to be in the band of $1.68 to $1.95 per diluted share and non-GAAP net earnings in the range of $1.86 to $2.12 per diluted share.

Updated Operating Model

MKS Instruments published an updated operating model, which reflects an illustrative revenue level of $2.2 billion, improvements in gross margin, lower interest expense, and the expected impact of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act in FY18. As a result of these improvements, non-GAAP earnings for FY18 increased by 33% to $8.55 per share compared to $6.42 per share in the prior operating model published in October 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, MKS Instruments' stock climbed 3.30%, ending the trading session at $111.10.

Volume traded for the day: 664.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.55%; previous three-month period - up 7.45%; past twelve-month period - up 64.11%; and year-to-date - up 17.57%

After yesterday's close, MKS Instruments' market cap was at $6.03 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors