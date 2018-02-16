Tungsten, copper and gold exploration and development company W Resources has signed a credit and guaranty agreement, it announced on Friday, with lenders including funds managed by BlackRock Financial Management, to provide a $35m secured term loan facility to fund the La Parrilla mine development. The AIM-traded firm said the first $13.125m was expected to be drawn this week after satisfaction of the conditions applicable to the funding, with the balance of $21.875m expected to be committed ...

