Active-Investors: Free Research Report as UGI's Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q1 FY18, UGI reported total revenues of $2.13 billion, marginally above the $1.68 billion recorded at the end of Q1 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers topped market expectations of $1.87 billion. In the reported quarter, the Company's total operating income was $391.8 million compared to $466.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The natural gas and electric utilities Company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $365.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 compared to $230.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $179.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 versus $160.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the previous year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted adjusted diluted earnings of $0.95 per diluted share for Q1 FY18.

Segment Performance

During Q1 FY18, UGI's AmeriGas Propane segment's revenues came in at $787.3 million compared to $677.2 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income was $147.9 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $141.9 million in the year ago corresponding period. The segment's partnership adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $194.1 million in the reported quarter from $185.1 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, retail gallons sold were 305.0 million in Q1 FY18 versus 305.7 million in Q1 FY18.

UGI's International segment reported revenues of $784.2 million in Q1 FY18, surging 45.5% from $539.1 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. The segment posted an operating income of $93.1 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $88.9 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's adjusted income before income taxes came in at $84.5 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $92.1 million in Q1 FY17. Additionally, LPG retail gallons sold stood at 263.6 million for the reported quarter compared to 254.2 million in Q1 FY17.

UGI's Midstream & Marketing segment's revenues were $328.0 million for the reported quarter, up 21.6% from $269.8 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income grew 5.2% to $52.3 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $49.7 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the segment's income before income taxes increased to $52.6 million from $49.1 million in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q1 FY18, UGI's Utilities segment posted revenues of $323.1 million, surging 23.6% from $261.4 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income was $96.3 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $82.2 million in Q1 FY17. Moreover, the segment's income before income taxes came in at $85.4 million in Q1 FY18, up from $72.2 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, UGI generated $31.4 million in cash from operations versus $126.6 million in the prior year's comparable period. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $446.4 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $515.2 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company reported a long-term debt balance of $4.06 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $3.99 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on January 25, 2018, UGI's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, UGI Corp.'s stock rose 1.23%, ending the trading session at $43.78.

Volume traded for the day: 790.65 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, UGI Corp.'s market cap was at $7.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.28%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

