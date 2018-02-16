Wheat Protein Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat protein market is estimated at USD 2.04 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017.

The wheat protein market has been largely driven by the growing demand for bakery products, the increasing popularity of plant-based foods, wheat protein being a suitable alternative for non-animal protein among vegans coupled with nutritional benefits for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Europe is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global wheat protein market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the mature wheat protein industry and the presence of major companies such as Agrana (Austria), Tereos Syral (Germany), Roquette (France), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), CropEnergies (Germany), and Krner-Strke (Germany).



The increase in R&D for plant-based protein, the growing vegan population, new product launches, and growing investments in the bakery industry are expected to drive the wheat protein market growth in this region during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, India is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growing trend of pet humanization, large-scale production of wheat, growing investment by multiple brands, and government support such as FDI, farmer subsidy, and low labor cost are expected to drive the wheat protein market growth in India.



Key players in Europe and the US are expected to focus on the untapped opportunity in the wheat protein market in countries such as India and China, owing to which the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.

The increasing discussion on gluten intolerance and gluten-free diets is the major factor restraining the growth of the wheat protein market, globally. The major challenges faced by wheat protein manufacturers are limited technological developments and low consumer awareness of non-soy proteins.

The market for wheat protein is dominated by key players such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), MGP Ingredients (US), Manildra Group (Australia), Agrana (Austria), Roquette (France), Tereos Syral (Germany), CropEnergies (Germany), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Krner-Strke (Germany), Glico Nutrition (Japan), and Gluten y Almidones Industriales (Mexico).



These leading players have adopted various strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and investments to explore new and untapped markets, expand in local areas of emerging markets, and develop a new customer base for long-term client relationships.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Wheat Protein Market, By Product



7 Wheat Protein Market, By Application



8 Wheat Protein Market, By Form



9 Wheat Protein Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



ADM

Agrana

Cargill

Crespel & Deiters

Cropenergies

Glico Nutrition

Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

Krner-Strke

MGP Ingredients

Manildra Group

Roquette

Tereos Syrol

