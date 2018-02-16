Global Submarine Sensor Market: Advancements in Acoustic and Electromagnetic Sensor Technologies to Spell Growth for Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The vendor landscape of theglobal submarine sensors marketis intensely competitive and features the presence of several prominent vendors. So as to sustain in the highly competitive market, companies are focused on the development of advanced, high-quality, and economical products. Investments aimed at geographical expansion, improving R&D and distribution networks across lucrative regional markets, and strategic partnerships with leading submarine manufacturers are also some of the key growth strategies adopted by vendors operating in the global submarine sensors market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global submarine sensors market are Atlas Elektronik, Safran Electronics & Defense, Harris, DRS Technologies, Lockheed Martin, L3 KEO, Northrop Grumman, Ducommun, and Raytheon.

According to the report, the global submarine sensor market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period between 2017 and 2025, rising from a valuation of US$230.48 mn in 2016 to US$315.17 mn by 2025.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20087

Acoustic Sensors to Witness More Preference and Increased Demand

Of the key varieties of sensor used in submarines, including sonar, acoustic, electromagnetic, and fiber optic, the segment of acoustic sensors contributed the dominant share in global revenue in 2016. The segment is also anticipated to expand at a promising growth rate during the report's forecast period, thanks to their ability to detect threatening submarines operating below periscope depth.

Geographically, the market for submarine sensors in North America held the dominant share in the global market in 2016 and is expected to expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period as well. North America and Europe together accounted for over 49% of the overall and remain the trendsetters by contributing through innovative products owing to the presence of prominent market players in these regions.

Request For Custom Research:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20087

Increased Deployment of Attack Submarines in Naval Sector to Drive Market

Fueled primarily due to the rising deployment of attack submarines by naval agencies across the globe and the recent advancements in the acoustic sensor technology, the global submarine sensor market has expanded at a noteworthy pace in the past few years. With recent advancements in acoustic sensor technology, there has been a significant growth in acoustic sensors for submarine applications. Acoustic wave sensors are so named because their detection mechanism is a mechanical, or acoustic wave.

Moreover, the increased usage of sonar and acoustic sensors in submarines so as to enhance their detection capabilities is also helping the market gain momentum, particularly in developing geographies such as Asia Pacific. However, factors such as the low availability of skilled laborers and high capital investments required to undertake research and development activities are anticipated to hinder the growth of submarine sensor market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continued and sustained investments in advanced undersea warfare technologies, capabilities, and capacity are projected to spur the growth of submarine sensor market in the coming years.

This review of the global submarine sensor market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Submarine Sensor Market (Sensor Type - Sonar Sensor and Acoustic Sensor; Submarine Type - Nuclear-Powered Attack submarine (SSN), Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN), and Diesel Electric Submarine (SSK); Application - Marine Environmental Monitoring, Underwater Species Protection, Detection of Oil Resources, and Underwater Communication) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Key Takeaways:

Submarines have grown to be an integral part of the defense sector in the recent years

North America and Europe together account for nearly half of the market

Purchase this Premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20087<ype=S

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Submarine Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

Sonar

Acoustic

Fiber Optic

Electromagnetic

Submarine Sensor Market, by Submarine Type

Nuclear-Powered Attack submarine (SSN)

Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN)

Diesel Electric Submarine (SSK)

Submarine Sensor Market, by Application

Marine Environmental Monitoring

Underwater species protection

Detection of Oil Resources

Underwater Communication

Underwater Communication

Others

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Fluid Sensors Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fluid-sensors-market.html

Refueling Aircraft Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/refueling-aircraft-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/