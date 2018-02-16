Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Duke Realty's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 19%; FFO Climbed 14%

Stock Monitor: Rexford Industrial Realty Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Duke Realty's revenue advanced 19% to $215.62 million compared to revenue of $181.15 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' expectations of $175 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Duke Realty's revenue totaled $780.93 million compared to $730.51 million in FY16, reflecting growth of 7%.

During Q4 2017, Duke Realty's net income was $188.42 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $47.76 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The increased net income was primarily attributed to result of gains on property sales for the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, Duke Realty's FFO totaled $118.82 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $104.90 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. FFO growth in the reported quarter was primarily due to the loss on debt extinguishment in Q4 2016 related to the early redemption of $130 million of unsecured notes. The Company's core FFO was $0.30 per diluted share for Q4 2017 compared to $0.31 per diluted share for Q4 2016. Duke Realty's reported number met Wall Street's estimates of $0.30 per share.

For FY17, Duke Realty's net income was $1.65 billion, or $4.56 per diluted share, compared to $315.23 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's FFO was $459.98 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $432.67 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for FY16. The improvement in FFO for the reported period was primarily due to lower losses on debt extinguishment and land impairment charges during FY17 in addition to an overall improvement in key operating metrics. Duke Realty's core FFO was $1.24 per diluted share for FY17 compared to $1.20 for FY16.

Operating performance within Duke Realty's Industrial Portfolio:

Duke Realty's total stabilized occupancy at December 31, 2017 was 98.5% compared to 98.0% at September 30, 2017. The Company's total in-service occupancy at December 31, 2017 was 95.7% compared to 95.7%.

Duke Realty's total occupancy, including properties under development was 93.8% at December 31, 2017, compared to 93.2% at September 30, 2017. The Company recorded tenant retention of 91.4% for the reported quarter and 80.5% for FY17.

Duke Realty's total leasing activity was 7.8 million square feet for Q4 2017 and 23.7 million square feet for FY17.

Real Estate Investment Activity

Duke Realty finished Q4 2017 with an 8.5 million square foot development pipeline, with total expected stabilized project costs of $676 million.

Acquisitions

During Q4 2017, Duke Realty completed the remaining tranches of the Bridge Portfolio acquisition, consisting of five bulk distribution properties totaling 1.8 million square feet in Northern New Jersey. Additionally, a 32-acre development parcel in Northern New Jersey was acquired, upon which development of a new property immediately commenced.

Duke Realty also acquired two bulk distribution properties in Houston totaling 772,000 square feet, which were 100% leased and a 71,000 square foot industrial property in the South Bay sub-market of Los Angeles, 100% leased.

Development

During Q4 2017, Duke Realty started $207 million of wholly owned development projects totaling 1.3 million square feet, which were 12% pre-leased in total. In the reported quarter, the Company placed seven projects in service, totaling 3.0 million square feet, which were 83% leased.

Building Dispositions

During Q4 2017, Duke Realty disposed one medical office building, totaling 363,000 square feet, which represented the last of the medical office buildings expected to be sold during 2017. The Company also disposed its sole remaining suburban office property in South Florida, totaling 144,000 square feet, and one non-strategic industrial property in Columbus, Ohio totaling one million square feet.

Financial Position

At the end of FY17, Duke Realty had $116 million of cash held in escrow, $427 million in interest-bearing notes receivable, and had no borrowings on its unsecured line of credit.

During Q4 2017, Duke Realty issued $300 million of unsecured notes maturing in December 2027 at a stated rate of 3.375%. The Company extended its $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility from January 2019 to January 2022 at a variable rate of LIBOR plus 0.875%.

Outlook

For FY18, Duke Realty is forecasting net income in the range of $0.68 to $0.98 per diluted share. The Company is expecting FFO in the band of $1.24 to $1.32 per diluted share and core FFO in the range of $1.24 to $1.30 per diluted share.

For FY18, Duke Realty is expecting dispositions of non-strategic properties in a range of $300 million to $500 million with the proceeds primarily used to fund development. The Company is estimating acquisitions of properties in a range of $100 million to $500 million and average percent leased of its stabilized portfolio ranging from 97.1% to 98.1%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Duke Realty's stock was marginally up 0.43%, ending the trading session at $25.64.

Volume traded for the day: 4.27 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.64 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.82%

After yesterday's close, Duke Realty's market cap was at $9.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.75.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Industrial industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

