Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cavium's Adjusted EPS Advanced 9.21% and Revenues Grew 3.32%

Stock Monitor: FormFactor Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Cavium posted net sales of $260.36 million compared to $251.99 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting a growth of 3.32% on a sequential basis. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $259.90 million.

The Company's gross profit was $140.44 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $137.53 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 2.11% on a sequential basis. The increase was due to improved operational performance and higher organic sales. Cavium's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $53.96 million in the reported quarter compared to $43.18 million in the quarter ago, increasing 24.96% on a sequential basis. Cavium's operating loss was $152.57 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating income of $137.04 million in Q3 FY17.

Cavium's net loss was $1.05 million in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $6.21 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's loss per share was $0.02 in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss per share of $0.09 in the third quarter of the same fiscal year. The loss was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), including $11.10 million of income taxes. The acquisition- and integration-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2017 included various transaction-related charges associated with the pending merger with Marvell, primarily financial advisory, and outside legal fees. The Company's adjusted net income was $60.75 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $55.81 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 8.86% on a sequential basis. The Company's adjusted earnings were $0.83 per share in the reported quarter compared to $0.76 per share in Q3 FY17, reflecting a growth of 9.21% on a sequential basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $0.81.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Cavium had cash and cash equivalents of $140.50 million compared to $152.65 million as on September 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $254.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $208.00 million. On January 23, 2018, Cavium's FastLinQ enabled scalable networking for HyperConverged Infrastructure. Moreover, Cavium partnered with IBM for Next Generation Platforms by joining OpenCAPI on December 05, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cavium's stock climbed 1.37%, ending the trading session at $87.25.

Volume traded for the day: 652.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.00%; previous six-month period - up 40.57%; past twelve-month period - up 33.21%; and year-to-date - up 4.08%

After yesterday's close, Cavium's market cap was at $5.95 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

