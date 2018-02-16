Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Cars.com Announces Acquisition of Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing; Set to Expand its Online Marketplace Portfolio

Stock Monitor: Asbury Automotive Group Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcements

Cars.com views the acquisition of these innovative technology companies as a step to drive digital dealer solutions forward by delivering the most comprehensive set of solutions for dealers to generate greater sales and maximize operational efficiency. The acquisition of Dealer Inspire and LDM aligned with Cars.com strategy of integrating new solutions into its portfolio to accelerate organic growth and strengthen the retail experience, deepen dealer connections and elevate clarity of attribution while generating additional cash flow and enhance shareholder value.

The acquisition, according to Cars.com is expected to close in February 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company agreed for $165 million in cash, and additional incentives in terms of milestones, up to $40 million for over-performance over a 3-year period. Cars.com also expects to sell between $25 million and $30 million of annual incremental revenue through its sales team. The contribution to the annual incremental adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be at least $10 million by 2020.

Preliminary 2017 Results and 2018 Outlook

In addition to the acquisition of companies, Cars.com also announced its preliminary unaudited 2017 results, which were in-line with its previous guidance. The Company expected annual revenue of $626 million in 2017, with a net income of about $242 million for the full-year, including a tax benefit of $120 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $239 million. Cars.com also provided guidance for full-year 2018, expecting to achieve approximately 10 to 11 percent revenue growth from its organic business.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on January 30, 2018, Cars.com announced along with media Company tronc, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRNC) an agreement to convert tronc's eight affiliate markets into Cars.com's direct retail channel, effective February 01, 2018. Post the conversion, tronc's sales and support teams would also join Cars.com to leverage the opportunity to sell its suite of digital solutions for dealer customer benefits. Cars.com further stated that tronc represented 37 percent of its wholesale revenue, including $13 million of unfavorable contracts liability amortization.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cars.com's stock advanced 1.54%, ending the trading session at $28.94.

Volume traded for the day: 1.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 24.74%; previous six-month period - up 14.61%; and year-to-date - up 0.35%

After yesterday's close, Cars.com's market cap was at $2.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.07.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

