Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: AGNC's Q4 Results Met Market Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, AGNC's interest income came in at $386 million compared to $393 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company's interest expenses increased to $174 million during the reported quarter from $98 million in the previous year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's net interest income stood at $212 million in Q4 FY17, which was lower than the $295 million reported in Q4 FY16.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a comprehensive income available to common stockholders of $171 million, or $0.44 per common diluted share, compared to a comprehensive loss available to common stockholders $388 million, or $1.19 loss per common diluted share, in Q4 FY16. AGNC's net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders stood at $244 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, in Q4 FY17 versus $297 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, in the year ago comparable quarter. The Company's net spread and dollar roll income met market consensus estimates.

AGNC reported a net interest income of $769 million in the full year FY17 compared to $927 million in FY16. The Company's net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders was $883 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $774 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

The Company's economic return on tangible common equity came in at 2.3% in Q4 FY17 versus an economic loss on tangible common equity of 5.2% in Q4 FY16. The economic return on equity comprised of $0.54 as dividend per common share and a $0.09 decrease in tangible net book value per common share. Furthermore, the real estate investment trust's tangible net book value per common share stood at $19.69 as on December 31, 2017, versus $19.50 per common share in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Portfolio Standings and Liquidity

AGNC's investment portfolio totaled $72.8 billion as on December 31, 2017, which included $71.9 billion of agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) and to-be-announced (TBA) mortgage positions, and $0.9 billion of credit risk transfer (CRT) and $29 million of investments in REIT equity securities.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company's investment "at risk' leverage ratio was 8.1x, while average tangible net book value "at risk' leverage ratio also stood at 8.1x.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's average assets yield, excluding "catch-up' premium amortization came in at 2.88%. Furthermore, AGNC's combined annualized net interest margin, excluding "catch-up' premium amortization rate spread on the Company's balance sheet and dollar roll funded assets, was 1.36% for the reported quarter, down from 1.41% for the prior quarter.

Also, as of December 31, 2017, AGNC's cash and cash equivalents aggregated to $1.05 billion compared to $1.21 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Buyback

In a separate press release on February 13, 2018, AGNC's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for the month of February 2018. The dividend is payable on March 08, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, AGNC Investment's stock rose 2.01%, ending the trading session at $19.25.

Volume traded for the day: 3.58 million shares.

After yesterday's close, AGNC Investment's market cap was at $7.49 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.82.

The stock has a dividend yield of 11.22%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Residential industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

