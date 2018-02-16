Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Xerox's Quarterly Adjusted Earnings Increased 4%; Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: Acxiom Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Xerox Corp. (NYSE: XRX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=XRX. The Company reported its financial results on January 31, 2018, for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Company's results reflected meaningful improvements in revenue, operating margin, and earnings. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Xerox. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ACXM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Xerox most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=XRX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Xerox's total revenues reached $2.75 billion, up 0.5% from $2.73 billion in Q4 FY16. In constant currency terms, there was a 2% decline in the net revenues for the reported quarter. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Xerox's operating cost and expenses were $2.52 billion, a reduction of 1.33% from $2.56 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company had an operating loss of $193 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating profit of $188 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 202.66%. The Company's operating margin was 16.7% for the reported quarter, 2.3% higher than 14.4% in the same period of last year. The Company's adjusted operating margin improved 0.2 points y-o-y to 14.4% in Q4 FY17.

For Q4 FY17, Xerox's net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $196 million, or $0.78 loss per share, compared to a net income of $185 million, or $0.71 per share, in Q4 FY16. Xerox's reported quarter results included an estimated non-cash charge of $400 million related to the enactment of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), after-tax costs related to the amortization of intangibles, restructuring and related costs, certain retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments. On an adjusted basis, Xerox's net income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $274 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, which was an increment of 4% y-o-y, and was ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.94 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Xerox's total revenues were $10.27 billion, a decrease of 4.70% from $10.77 billion in FY16. The Company's net income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $192 million, or $0.70 per share, for the reported year compared to $622 million, or $2.33 per share, in the prior year. This included the non-cash charge of $400 million associated with the enactment of the TCJA. Excluding special items, Xerox's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.48 for FY17, which were within the guidance range of $3.28 to $3.44.

Cash Matters

Xerox had cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion as on December 31, 2017, a decrease of 41.84% from $2.22 billion as on December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $28 million compared to an operating cash inflow of $462 million in Q4 FY16. This included the $350 million impact from the termination of certain accounts receivable sales programs. On an adjusted basis, Xerox's operating cash flow from continuing operations was $322 million in the reported quarter. The Company distributed $68 million in dividends to shareholders in Q4 FY17.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Xerox's net cash inflow from operating activities from continuing operations was $122 million compared to $1.02 billion in 2016. The Company's adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations was $972 million in 2017.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Xerox estimates GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.30 to $2.50, and adjusted EPS of $3.50 to $3.70. The Company expects an improvement in its revenue trajectory, with a decline of 2% - 4% on constant currency. Xerox anticipates its operating margin to be in the range of 13% - 14% in 2018. The Company expects to generate operating cash flow from continuing operations of $900 million to $1,100 million, and free cash flow from continuing operations of $750 million to $950 million in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Xerox's stock advanced 2.38%, ending the trading session at $30.50.

Volume traded for the day: 2.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 8.62%; past twelve-month period - up 2.07%; and year-to-date - up 4.63%

After yesterday's close, Xerox's market cap was at $7.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors