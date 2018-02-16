Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Accepted New Drug Application Submitted by Valeant Pharma's Ortho Dermatologics for JEMDEL Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

Stock Monitor: Alkermes Post Earnings Reporting

If approved, JEMDEL™ will be the first high-potency topical steroid treatment for plaque psoriasis with dosing for as long as eight weeks. In the clinical trials, the most common adverse event observed was upper respiratory tract infection.

FDA Accepted Ortho Dermatologics' NDA for IDP-121 Acne Treatment in Lotion Form

On January 12, 2018, Ortho Dermatologics announced that the FDA has accepted the NDA for IDP-121 (tretinoin 0.05%) lotion (ALTRENO™1) with a PDUFA action date of August 27, 2018. If approved, ALTRENO™ would be the first tretinoin product in lotion form rather than a gel or cream. Acne, also known as acne vulgaris, is the most common skin disease in the United States.

FDA Approved Janssen's Tremfya for Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

In July 2017, the FDA approved Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA™ (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. TREMFYA™ is the first and only approved biologic therapy that selectively blocks only IL-23, a cytokine that plays a key role in plaque psoriasis. TREMFYA™ is administered as a 100-mg subcutaneous injection every eight-week, following two starter doses at weeks 0 and 4. In clinical studies, patients receiving TREMFYA™ experienced significant improvement in skin clearance and greater improvement in symptoms of plaque psoriasis including itch, pain, stinging, burning, and skin tightness when compared with placebo at week 16.

What is Plaque Psoriasis?

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin disorder with a strong genetic basis. The disease is rarely life threatening, but it often is intractable to treatment. Psoriatic plaques appear as raised, red patches covered with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells or scale, which most often appear on the scalp, knees, elbows and lower back. They are often itchy and painful, and they can crack and bleed.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics, a Valeant Pharma company, is one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses in the world dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio includes several leading acnes, anti-fungal, and anti-infective products.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Founded in 1960, Valeant Pharma is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products throughout more than 100 countries. The Company's primary focus is in the areas of dermatology and eye health. Valeant's corporate headquarters are in Laval, Quebec, with US headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Valeant Pharma International's stock rose 1.63%, ending the trading session at $18.67.

Volume traded for the day: 8.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 30.74%; previous six-month period - up 31.94%; and past twelve-month period - up 10.74%

After yesterday's close, Valeant Pharma International's market cap was at $6.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 4.78.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Delivery industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

