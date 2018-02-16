Nasdaq Cited as a Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (http://business.nasdaq.com/) (Nasdaq:NDAQ) was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2018 Forrester Wave (https://go.forrester.com/) evaluation, Governance, Risk, And Compliance (GRC) Platforms, Q1 2018. In this evaluation, Nasdaq was cited as a Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms and received the maximum score of 5 for the evaluation criteria "Risk & Control Management", "Audit Management", "Dashboard and Reporting" and "Integration capabilities" for its BWise solutions (http://www.bwise.com/).

"We feel the strong scores we obtained in important functional areas provide assurance to our clients that they have selected a robust and future-proof software platform," said Tom Passon, Head of Product Innovation & Global Standards, Nasdaq BWise. "We are proud of this recognition that encourages us to further execute on our strategy to provide user-friendly, pre-configured best practice solutions that combine our innovative GRC software platform with leading expertise. Each of these solutions are designed to be quickly deployed and support the end-to-end processes of our customers, from the required content to cloud-based hosting."

According to the report: "The Nasdaq BWise platform has a strong regulatory change management offering for heavily regulated environments, and it's gaining traction with buyers in the midmarket and in information security organizations. Customers continue to extend their implementations with additional use cases and grow the application's footprint in the enterprise."

"We believe obtaining the maximum score for the evaluation criteria 'Financial Resources to Support Strategy', is a reflection of the dedicated investment that Nasdaq has made-and is continuing to make-into the BWise GRC platform," said Jonathan Deeks, Global Head of GRC, Nasdaq. "This ensures the platform and solutions remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come."

To download a copy of the report, visit the Nasdaq BWise website (http://nasdaqtech.nasdaq.com/BW1802ForresterWave2018WEB?cid=70150000000rhEe&utm_campaign=Forrester2018&utm_medium=press&utm_content=Forrester2018).

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oFe-PPMcWNcGj8L8mnL-iQad9IsywxaI-MxMYlNjiZotwUR1M8FThrSV3K29DuwKIFBXFwzlcpyb8gltaWGMTEAm0XNhO3CtBVusKLguVGI=)

About BWise



BWise is an integral part of Nasdaq's wider GRC offering designed to help organizations, public and private, improve their operational management. Thousands of users in virtually every industry rely on the BWise risk management solutions to track, measure and manage their reputational and financial risks and support their GRC processes on a daily basis.

For more information, go to www.bwise.com (http://www.bwise.com/)

