Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest salesforce analytics study on the telecom industry. A leading telecom industry player wanted to rebuild their existing architecture and engage more with the customers to boost their overall productivity. The client wanted to improve customer loyalty by offering a convenient user experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005288/en/

Salesforce Analytics Helps a Telecom Industry Client Promote Sales and Business Development. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the salesforce analytics experts at Quantzig, "Salesforce analytics helps leading firms in the telecom industry space to offer personalized experiences to the customers."

The telecom market is continuously changing due to the ongoing innovations and developments taking place within the market space. Telecom carriers are also expected to improve their network and offerings to their customers through network densification and making use of small cells. They are also focussing on 5G trials and its deployment in the market. The growth of the telecom industry has enhanced over the past few decades due to the advent of the internet.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to build a better customer engagement strategy and improve customer loyalty. The client was able to comprehend the buying behavior of the customers and connect with them to influence their purchasing decision.

This salesforce analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Satisfy the real-time needs of the customers based on their expectations

Manage workflows and processes to increase efficiency, transparency, and profitability

To read more, request a free proposal

This salesforce analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding the customers and making quick data-driven actions

Gaining actionable insights into the marketing performance

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete salesforce analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/salesforce-analytics-telecom-industry

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005288/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us