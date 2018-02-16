Cell Medica, a leader in cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer, announced today the appointment of Kevin S. Boyle, Sr. as Chief Financial Officer, based in Houston, TX. With over 20 years of financial and capital markets experience, Kevin joins the senior executive team as the company prepares for ground-breaking clinical trials to investigate cancer treatments utilizing Cell Medica's innovative chimeric antibody receptor (CAR) and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapies.

Kevin has held senior finance roles at both NASDAQ-listed and private equity backed companies. He is an accomplished capital markets professional with strong banking relationships cultivated by raising over $2.0 billion in equity and debt capital. At Cell Medica, Kevin will play a lead role in both corporate strategy and financial planning as the Company progresses with an exciting pipeline of CAR and TCR products in both the US and Europe. Kevin received a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.

Gregg Sando, CEO Cell Medica, commented:

"We look forward to Kevin joining Cell Medica as we prepare for significant growth in our CAR and TCR development activities. His US capital markets experience and proven deal-making acumen will complement the capabilities of our current senior management team and help us realise the immense potential of our cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer patients."







Cell Medica is developing transformative new treatments for cancer based genetically engineering the patient's immune cells to recognize and kill and malignant cells. Our strategy targets solid tumors and includes both autologous and allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cell therapies incorporating chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs). The CAR technology is being developed in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine and University of North Carolina. In the field of engineered TCRs, we are working with University College London and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to advance a novel method to improve the potency of TCR-modified T cells while maintaining the safety profile. Other technologies in our portfolio include EBV-specific T cells for the treatment of lymphomas associated with the Epstein Barr virus. Cell Medica is headquartered in London with subsidiaries in Zurich and Houston.

