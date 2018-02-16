London stocks were holding on to solid gains by midday on Friday as the pound slipped back below $1.41 following disappointing retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,276.23, while the pound's recent bounce reversed with a 0.3% decline against the greenback to 1.4064 and 0.1% versus the euro to 1.1265 after official retail figures showed slower growth than expected in January. Sales were up 0.1% on the month compared to a 1.4% drop in December, missing expectations for a 0.4% gain. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...