CVS Group has raised fresh funds and reported soaring first-half revenues but falling profits as the Norfolk-based veterinary outfit kept up the pace of acquisitions. The AIM-listed company's revenues grew 21.9% to £157.8m for the six month period to 31 December 2017. A 23% drop in profit before tax to £6.2m can be attributed to acquisition expenses and accounting adjustments and an increase in administrative expenses to £65.2m from £51.4m. Excluding the amortisation of intangible assets, ...

