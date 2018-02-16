Share in Scandinavian electronics manufacturer Kitron took a tumble on Friday even as it reported strong revenue growth and improved profits. Kitron's revenue hit NOK 668m in the fourth quarter, a 17% increase on the same period a year earlier, as the industry sector saw particularly strong growth, while its defence and aerospace wing also picked up its fair share of the slack. The group's order backlog ended the year at NOK 1.3bn, up 28% from the 941m waiting in line at the end of the 2016 ...

