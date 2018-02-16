The "Russia: Antibiotics Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Russian antibiotics market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry.
The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.
Product Coverage
Penicillin and their derivatives with a penicillanic acid structure, streptomycins and their derivatives, tetracyclines and their derivatives, chloramphenicol and its derivatives, erythromycin and its derivatives and other antibiotics and salts thereof of all the above. These products should be understood as organic compounds (they belong to HS chapter 29), not ready to be used as pharmaceutical products/medicaments. In this sense, the products making up the code 35250-3 are distinct from medicaments containing them.
Data Coverage:
- Market volume and value
- Volume and dynamics of domestic production
- Structure of production by commodity groups
- Structure of production by regions
- Key market players and their profiles
- Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
- Producer prices, import/export prices
- Trade structure and channels
- Factors influencing the market
- Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
- Per Capita Consumption
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Domestic Production
5. Imports
6. Exports
7. Prices and Price Developments
8. Trade Structure and Channels
9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/plsfmf/russian?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005314/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Infectious Diseases Drugs, Antibiotics