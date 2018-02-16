The "Russia: Antibiotics Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Russian antibiotics market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry.

The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.

Product Coverage

Penicillin and their derivatives with a penicillanic acid structure, streptomycins and their derivatives, tetracyclines and their derivatives, chloramphenicol and its derivatives, erythromycin and its derivatives and other antibiotics and salts thereof of all the above. These products should be understood as organic compounds (they belong to HS chapter 29), not ready to be used as pharmaceutical products/medicaments. In this sense, the products making up the code 35250-3 are distinct from medicaments containing them.

Data Coverage:

Market volume and value

Volume and dynamics of domestic production

Structure of production by commodity groups

Structure of production by regions

Key market players and their profiles

Volume and dynamics of exports/imports

Producer prices, import/export prices

Trade structure and channels

Factors influencing the market

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Per Capita Consumption

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Prices and Price Developments

8. Trade Structure and Channels

9. Company Profiles

