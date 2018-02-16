Film Thickness Measurement Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Film Thickness Measurement Market by Technology, Film Type, Application (Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical, Semiconductors), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global film thickness measurement market is estimated to grow from USD 391.8 Million in 2017 to USD 521.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2023.
The increasing trend of technology miniaturization, the growing demand for cost optimization across applications, and the rising awareness to meet quality standards are driving the demand for film thickness measurement solutions during the forecast period. The film thickness measurement is of extreme importance for many technology-based industries because of the criticality of thin layers of material deposited onto the surface of the pre-finished or end-use product.
These films are aimed to serve various purposes such as insulation between conducting layers, hardness coatings for wear and scratch resistance, and diffusion barriers. These purposes are all dependent on the end-use application. To achieve the intended functionality, the film thickness measurement is imperative to the particular application.
Automotive application is expected to dominate the film thickness measurement market based on application during the forecast period. A typical automobile vehicle is a blend of different complex architectures in terms of technologies such as fuel systems, exhaust systems, support systems, and engine parts. Because of this, every form of architecture needs to be inspected carefully.
Film thickness measurement is one of the important parameters to ensure safety and quality of the vehicle. This is primarily attributed to vehicle's functional life, which is vulnerable to mechanical depreciation. As a result, the market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Trend Regarding Technology Miniaturization
- Growing Demand for Cost Optimization Across Applications
- Rising Awareness to Meet Quality Standards
Restraints
- Implementation of Non-Destructive Thickness Measurement Solutions
Opportunities
- Increasing Penetration of Iot
Challenges
- Cost of Testing and Inspection
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Film Thickness Measurement Market, By Technology
7 Film Thickness Measurement Market, By Film Type
8 Film Thickness Measurement Market, By Application
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Altana
- Angstrom Sun Technologies Inc.
- Bruker
- Defelsko
- Elcometer
- Elektrophysik
- Fischer Technology
- Hamamatsu
- Horiba
- KLA-Tencor
- Keyence
- Lumetrics Inc.
- Nanometrics
- Otsuka Electronics
- PCE Deutschland GmbH
- Rudolph Technologies
- Screen Holdings
- Semiconsoft Inc.
- Sensory Analytics LLC
- Spectris
