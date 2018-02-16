The Swedish power company has signed three private power purchase agreements (PPAs) for solar PV power plants totaling 38 MW in the city of Uden.In what is becoming an industry trend for private PPAs, Vattenfall has announced it will purchase power from three solar PV farms in the Netherland's Uden, totaling 38 MW. The purchase price was not disclosed. Vattenfall will use its digital trading platform, Powerpeers, which allows customers to buy and use solar energy directly from their own neighborhood, to supply electricity from the solar farm to the residents of Uden. Two of the solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...