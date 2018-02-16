Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation study on the pharmaceutical industry. A prominent pharmaceutical products supplier wanted to build and communicate targeted marketing messages to get responses from a specific group of customers. The client wanted to identify new products and meet customer expectations to stay ahead of the competitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005296/en/

Quantzig's Customer Segmentation Assists a Prominent Pharmaceutical Products Supplier bridge the Price Gaps in the Products Offered (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, "Customer segmentation helps companies to divide the customer base into sub-segments to modify their marketing efforts sufficiently."

Ever increasing prices of the pharmaceutical products are forcing the industry players to bring in innovations and increase their investment in R&D. Factors like urbanization, the rise of aging population, growing chronic diseases, and changing lifestyles of the people are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical products space.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to get a clear understanding of their customers' preferences and needs to exploit cross-selling opportunities. The client was able to distinguish their products with that of the competitors' offerings and enhance their performance in the market.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Find ways to improve product and service opportunities

Differentiate customers based on their economic value

To read more, request a free proposal

This customer segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Offering better customer support and professional services

Identifying the most lucrative opportunities and ultimately increasing revenues on investment

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete customer segmentation study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/pharmaceutical-products-customer-segmentation

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005296/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us