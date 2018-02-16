Pacific Union International Earns 2017-2018 International Property Awards' Top Honor as World's Best Real Estate Brokerage with More than 20 Offices

U.K-based Competition Honors Global Leaders in Real Estate Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Union International, the West Coast's leading luxury real estate brand and the eighth-largest real estate brokerage in the U.S., has been named "2017-2018 World's Best Real Estate Brokerage with more than 20 offices" by the International Property Awards.

The International Property Awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe. According to their guidelines, the IPA organization celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Now in its 25th year, the competition is judged by a panel of industry leaders based inLondon.

"This honor is a clear tribute to the work of Pacific Union's outstanding team of marketing professionals led by Vice President of Marketing, Jessica Frushtick," says Mark A. McLaughlin CEO of Pacific Union International. "Our commitment to a stronger international presence for our team of 1,700 real estate professionals across California is a pillar of our Vision 2020 and we are proud to be honored by this global organization."

The global awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines.

About Pacific Union International

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2016, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Unionas the eighth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhousessupports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

