

IRVINE (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that the current Broadcom's $82.00 per share proposal is unacceptable. It view that the proposal materially undervalues Qualcomm and has an unacceptably high level of risk, and therefore is not in the best interests of Qualcomm stockholders. However, Qualcomm said it is open to further discussions with Broadcom to see if a proposal that appropriately reflects the true value of Qualcomm shares, and ensures an appropriate level of deal certainty, can be obtained.



Qualcomm said its board is intensely focused on maximizing value for Qualcomm stockholders, whether through executing on its growth strategy or by selling the Company. Broadcom continued to resist agreeing to commitments that could be expected to be required by the FTC, the European Commission, MOFCOM and other government regulatory bodies. Broadcom also declined to respond to any questions about its intentions for the future of Qualcomm's licensing business.



In a letter to Broadcom Limited (AVGO) regarding its February 14 meeting with Broadcom representatives, Qualcomm said today that Broadcom reiterated that $82.00 per share is its best and final proposal.

Qualcomm said its board found the meeting to be constructive in that the Broadcom representatives expressed a willingness to agree to certain potential antitrust-related divestitures beyond those contained in publicly filed merger agreement.



In addition, Broadcom insists on controlling all material decisions regarding our valuable licensing business during the extended period between signing and a potential closing, which would be problematic and not permitted under antitrust laws.



Qualcomm stated that a breakup fee in the range proposed by Broadcom does not come close to compensating for those risks.



If such a proposal cannot be obtained from Broadcom, Board is highly confident in Qualcomm's ability to deliver superior near- and long-term value to its stockholders by continuing to execute its growth strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX