Global Gastric Cancer Forecast and Market Analysis 2017-2024: Forecasts, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pricing & Reimbursement and Piepline

The "Gastric Cancer Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gastric cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. There is significant geographic variation in the burden of the disease: incidence and mortality are notably high in East Asia, China, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, whereas the disease is no longer as common in North America and Western Europe. Globally, there has been a steady decline in incidence over the past 50 years. This is mostly attributable to the decline in prevalence of H. pylori infections, a decline in tobacco use, and improvements in food preservation and diet.
Market Snapshot
- The gastric cancer market is projected to reach $2.1bn in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies.
- Cyramza plays an important role in the second-line treatment of metastatic and distant relapse gastric cancer.
- Despite declining incidence proportions, the number of cases is forecasted to increase and prognosis remains poor.
- Cyramza's dominance in second-line advanced gastric cancer is being challenged as immunotherapies enter the market.
- Bavencio will target the maintenance setting in order to avoid direct competition with established immunotherapies.
- Access restrictions are moderate in gastric cancer and GIST.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Gastric Cancer
- Executive Summary
- Recent Forecast Updates
- Market Dynamics
- Forecast And Future Trends
- Market Definition And Methodology
- Primary Research Methodology
- Bibliography
- Product Profile: Abraxane
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio
- Product Profile: Cyramza
- Product Profile: Herceptin
- Product Profile: Keytruda
- Product Profile: Opdivo
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Andeclaximab
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Apatinib
Treatment: Gastric Cancer
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
Epidemiology: Gastric Cancer In The Us, Japan, And 5EU
- Executive Summary
- Disease Background
- Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths And Limitations
- Bibliography
- Appendix: Additional Sources
Marketed Drugs: Gastric Cancer
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product Profile: Abraxane
- Product Profile: Cyramza
- Product Profile: Herceptin
- Product Profile: Keytruda
- Product Profile: Opdivo
Gastric Cancer Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access
Pipeline: Gastric Cancer
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Andeclaximab
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Apatinib
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hr9mn/global_gastric?w=5
