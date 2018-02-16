Global Gastric Cancer Forecast and Market Analysis 2017-2024: Forecasts, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pricing & Reimbursement and Piepline

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gastric Cancer Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gastric cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. There is significant geographic variation in the burden of the disease: incidence and mortality are notably high in East Asia, China, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, whereas the disease is no longer as common in North America and Western Europe. Globally, there has been a steady decline in incidence over the past 50 years. This is mostly attributable to the decline in prevalence of H. pylori infections, a decline in tobacco use, and improvements in food preservation and diet.

Market Snapshot

The gastric cancer market is projected to reach $2.1bn in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies.

in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies. Cyramza plays an important role in the second-line treatment of metastatic and distant relapse gastric cancer.

Despite declining incidence proportions, the number of cases is forecasted to increase and prognosis remains poor.

Cyramza's dominance in second-line advanced gastric cancer is being challenged as immunotherapies enter the market.

Bavencio will target the maintenance setting in order to avoid direct competition with established immunotherapies.

Access restrictions are moderate in gastric cancer and GIST.

Key Topics Covered:



Forecast: Gastric Cancer



Executive Summary

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Abraxane

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio

Product Profile: Cyramza

Product Profile: Herceptin

Product Profile: Keytruda

Product Profile: Opdivo

Product Profile (Late Stage): Andeclaximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Apatinib

Treatment: Gastric Cancer



Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Epidemiology: Gastric Cancer In The Us, Japan, And 5EU



Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources

Marketed Drugs: Gastric Cancer



Product Overview

Gastric Cancer Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access



Pipeline: Gastric Cancer



Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio

Product Profile (Late Stage): Andeclaximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Apatinib

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hr9mn/global_gastric?w=5

