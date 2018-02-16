BDI Director Joachim Lang: Soapbox Speeches from London Increase Economic Uncertainty

BERLIN, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BDI (Federation of German Industries) Director General Joachim Lang comments about Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to Berlin:

"The British government has quite clearly lost all sense of time. Instead of specifying concrete proposals with regard to future relations with the continent, London is delaying making its position clear. It is very unsatisfactory for the economy if the British government is content to simply allow leading members of the cabinet to paint a rosy picture of the post-Brexit era.

"Soapbox speeches and unproductive debates just increase uncertainty in the economy and doubts about Great Britain as a business location. Even there, a prosperous future does not just happen. It is crucial that the British government plays an active role in shaping this path constructively.

"There is still no clear objective regarding the country's future relationship with the EU. The negotiations really need to finally pick up speed. More importantly, companies on both sides of the Channel urgently need to know what trade rules and customs procedures they will face at the end of March next year.

"The British government must not indulge in false illusions: In the transitional period after leaving, the legal situation must remain the same, because it is still far from clear how long it will be before a new agreement enters into force."

About The Federation of German Industries:

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 35 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership is voluntary. 15 organizations in the regional states represent the interests of industry at the regional level.

The Federation

of German Industries

Member association of

BUSINESSEUROPE

Contact numbers

T: +49(0)30-2028-1479

F: +49(0)30-2028-2479

Website

http://www.bdi.eu

Email

Presse@bdi.eu