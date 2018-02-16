[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Regulatory News:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Sofinnova Capital VI

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Antoine Papiernik, a non-executive director of the Company

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Mainstay Medical International plc (the "Company")

b) LEI 635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50

b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume €14 per Ordinary Share 250,000 Ordinary Shares

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Total price of the transaction: €3,500,000 (three million, five hundred thousand euro)

e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2018

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue