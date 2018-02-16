Opporty International Inc.: NY Accounting Firm Makes History by Officially Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Its Services!

Universal Accounting Systems is the first accounting office in New York to officially accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment from its clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Universal Accounting Systems, a Brooklyn-based accounting firm, has become a ground-breaking pioneer in officially accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for its services in New York.





Cryptocurrencies attained viral fame in 2017, with dozens of experts explaining why you should purchase cryptocurrency for investment purposes. However, fewer than 35 million people worldwide own cryptocurrency wallets, and only one million customers use crypto to pay for products and services.

Universal Accounting Services and Opporty are now shaking up the status quo, and opening the door for the masses to adopt and use cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

To date, the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies has been hindered by multiple factors, including: the novelty of blockchain technology, the underpinnings of cryptocurrency; lack of stable ecosystems and solutions that support cryptocurrency payments; and volatility of cryptocurrencies. Nonetheless, the movement to use cryptocurrencies as actual money - with currency conversion, remittance, ATM withdrawals, and other financial services at hand - grows stronger every month, with more and more companies beginning to adopt cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Universal Accounting Systems is paving the way as New York's first accounting firm to opt in for cryptocurrency payments. Potential and existing clients of Universal Accounting Systems can now order preparation of individual income tax returns, paying in Ethereum and Bitcoin, with the transaction data safely stored on the Opporty blockchain.



Says Sergey Grybniak, Founder of Opporty:

Small business owners now realize that cryptocurrencies can give them a head start over their competition. I am proud that Opporty enables anyone to use cryptocurrency, plus all the benefits of blockchain, without having to master the underlying technology. Our blockchain-powered platform for business transactions is safe, secure, and as resilient as any blockchain.

About Universal Accounting Systems: Universal Accounting Systems is an accounting company based in Brooklyn, NYC. The company has been operating on the NYC market for more than 15 years, assisting clients in their accounting, tax compliance, incorporation, and other business needs. They are now a pioneer in B2C transactions using cryptocurrencies.

About Opporty: Opporty International Inc. is a Delaware-based startup and the managing company of Opporty.com. The mission of Opporty is to enable small businesses to utilize the power of blockchain technology. It allows registered providers to offer and request services, and to pay for and receive payment in Ethereum, Bitcoin, and OPP, Opporty's own built-in cryptocurrency. The platform stores all data transactions on its safe and secure private blockchain, built on top of a Proof-of-Expertise protocol.



Sergey Grybniak

Opporty International Inc.

pr@opporty.com

SOURCE: Opporty International Inc.