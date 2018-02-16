AIM-listed Christie Group said on Friday that Christie & Co, its specialist provider of agency and advisory services, has brokered the sale of the Hotel Denia La Sella Golf Resort & Spa in Alicante, Spain. Christie & Co brought the hotel's purchase opportunity to the market after the signature of a mandate on an exclusive basis with the former ownership of the hotel (La Sella Group) and Amazona Investments, which is a joint venture between two privately managed investment funds. The 5-star ...

