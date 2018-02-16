Rubbish Inc. Announces the Launch of New Website and Software Technology

The new Rubbish Inc. website promises to deliver technology that makes dumpster rental scheduling, delivery and pickup more convenient and cost-effective

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Rubbish Inc., a premier refuse removal and disaster cleanup company servicing Central Texas, has just announced plans to redesign the company website and expand functionality with new software technology. The company, which also offers roll-off dumpster rentals services, is also investing in new trucks and dumpster containers as it prepares to meet the demands of a growing customer base.

For more information about the roll-off dumpster rental services, please visit https://www.rubbish-inc.com/roll-off-dumpster-rental/.

The decision to redesign the website and invest in cutting-edge technology comes as more customers show preference for on-demand service. Rubbish Inc. has already revolutionized the industry by providing transparent flat rates and streamlined scheduling procedures that allow for same-day service. Now the junk removal company has developed software technology that will put even more control in the hands of consumers.

The new software will be integrated into the redesigned website, allowing Rubbish Inc. to expand their online scheduling services. Customers will be able to select a dumpster rental and schedule delivery within minutes without having to pick up the phone.

"The goal is to bring dumpster rentals into the modern, on-demand era," said JD Rebold, Manager of Operations at Rubbish Inc. "Consumers want convenience, and that's what the new website and software will deliver. Rubbish Inc. is proving it is possible to quickly coordinate dumpster rentals, even same-day service."

Rubbish Inc. plans to launch the new website in the coming weeks. Residential and commercial customers will still be able to review dumpster sizes and prices online before scheduling delivery. They will also have the ability to call customer service for direct assistance and to schedule services over the phone if preferred.

About Rubbish Inc.

Rubbish Inc. is an Austin-based refuse removal company that offers concierge level customer service for roll-off dumpster rentals, trash hauling, junk removal and demolition. Services are available for residential, commercial and disaster clean ups throughout the entire Austin metro area. Rubbish Inc. sets itself apart from the competitors with flat rate pricing, attractive equipment and speedy, same day dumpster delivery and pick up. For more information about Rubbish Inc. and their trash removal services, please visit: www.rubbish-inc.com.

Contact:

Jana Griffith

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Rubbish Inc.