This initial product allowed Global Payout to develop the experience needed for a broader, bolder approach to the fintech sector. Focusing on logistics, it built up both its software and its business, investing in new subsidiaries and financial support solutions. It provides an increasing range of logistical solutions for the financial sector while it remains grounded in blockchain and other disruptive technologies. This allows it to benefit from revolutionary technologies without being vulnerable to dramatic downturns, such as the recent swing against cryptocurrencies. Recognizing that the financial technology industry is a constantly evolving market, Global Payout quickly pivoted from its initial product. CEO James Hancock said, "As the role and relevance of today's banks is shrinking, Global Payout is simultaneously helping the financial market to create better, faster, cheaper services for individuals, enterprises and governments." SecurCapital demonstrates how fintech innovation can create efficiencies for underserved companies in traditional sectors. But Global Payout is also extending its reach to new markets by providing fintech support to emerging high-risk markets. This is the work of another subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

