[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr David Brabazon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive independent director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|
Mainstay Medical International plc (the "Company")
|b)
|LEI
|635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription for ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
€14 per Ordinary Share
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|Total price of the transaction: €420,000 (four hundred and twenty thousand euro)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 February 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|N/A
